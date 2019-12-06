Home Nation

After Ajit Pawar episode, NCP Panel to look into all cases pertaining to breach of party discipline

Last month Ajit Pawar had pledged party’s support to the BJP after which he was sworn in along with Devendra Fadnavis in an early morning hush-hush ceremony as Deputy Chief Minister.

Published: 06th December 2019 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The NCP has formed a 14-members panel to examine complaints regarding breach of party discipline during the Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections.

The party is expected to examine all such complaints including the recent challenge thrown by Ajit Pawar.

State party president Jayant Patil formed the panel. However, when asked about it, he avoided comments. He just said that everything would fall in place very soon.

Former minister Jayprakash Dandegaonkar is heading the panel convened by party treasurer Hemant Takle.   

“The BJP tried all tricks to ensure their government in the state. They even tried to break the party. But, they couldn’t do that. Maharashtra has punished them,” Patil said while talking to reporters here on Thursday.

Last month Ajit Pawar had pledged party’s support to the BJP after which he was sworn in along with Devendra Fadnavis in an early morning hush-hush ceremony as Deputy Chief Minister.

His cousin and NCP MP Supriya Sule had then tweeted “Party and family split” sending shockwaves to party colleagues.

Initially, everybody thought that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had supported his nephew Ajit in supporting the BJP.

However, in a hurriedly called press conference, Pawar had distanced himself from his nephew’s actions and had also said that the act invites a disciplinary action by the party.

While replying to queries from journalists, Pawar had told them that the party’s disciplinary committee should take appropriate action whenever it is formed.

The panel is now formed in accordance with that reply.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajit Pawar Sharad Pawar Supriya Sule NCP
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp