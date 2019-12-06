After Ajit Pawar episode, NCP Panel to look into all cases pertaining to breach of party discipline

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The NCP has formed a 14-members panel to examine complaints regarding breach of party discipline during the Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections.

The party is expected to examine all such complaints including the recent challenge thrown by Ajit Pawar.

State party president Jayant Patil formed the panel. However, when asked about it, he avoided comments. He just said that everything would fall in place very soon.

Former minister Jayprakash Dandegaonkar is heading the panel convened by party treasurer Hemant Takle.

“The BJP tried all tricks to ensure their government in the state. They even tried to break the party. But, they couldn’t do that. Maharashtra has punished them,” Patil said while talking to reporters here on Thursday.

Last month Ajit Pawar had pledged party’s support to the BJP after which he was sworn in along with Devendra Fadnavis in an early morning hush-hush ceremony as Deputy Chief Minister.

His cousin and NCP MP Supriya Sule had then tweeted “Party and family split” sending shockwaves to party colleagues.

Initially, everybody thought that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had supported his nephew Ajit in supporting the BJP.

However, in a hurriedly called press conference, Pawar had distanced himself from his nephew’s actions and had also said that the act invites a disciplinary action by the party.

While replying to queries from journalists, Pawar had told them that the party’s disciplinary committee should take appropriate action whenever it is formed.

The panel is now formed in accordance with that reply.