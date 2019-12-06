After re-election victory, Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth meets Narendra Modi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, on a private visit to India days after his re-election, on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The Mauritius Premier, who won a hard fought re-election last month, on Thursday paid obeisance at the ancient Mata Baglamukhi temple in Himachal Pradesh along with his wife Kobita Ramdanee.

Jugnauth was re-elected on November 7. His centre-right Alliance Morisien coalition saw its parliamentary majority expanded by three seats, to 42 seats, in the 70-seat unicameral assembly.

Prime Minister Modi had last month congratulated Jugnauth on his electoral victory.

"Congratulations @PKJugnauth on your electoral victory. We have worked closely together to strengthen fraternal relations and development partnership between India and Mauritius. I look forward to speaking with you soon and to continuing our engagement," Modi tweeted.

India is Mauritius' largest trading partner and has been the largest exporter of goods and services to the Indian Ocean island nation since 2007.