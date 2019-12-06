Blindly supporting police killings will push India towards danger: Irom Sharmila on Hyderabad 'encounter'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Human rights activist Irom Sharmila has cautioned people from blindly praising the shooting of four raped accused by the Cyberabad police saying such actions of the law enforcement agencies will only push the country and its citizens in danger.

"Praising such actions by those who have been entrusted with protecting the law will only work towards putting the country and the citizens in danger. I know how such things work since I too have been a victim of the hooliganism of those who had been given unbridled control," said Sharmila while condemning the police action.

She was replying to students' questions at the valedictory function of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi organised at Sacred Heart's College, Thevara.

Speaking to the students, Sharmila talked about the hardships she had undergone in her past. "However, the violence and acts of intolerance happening in the country pains me even more. At a time when we are celebrating the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, instead of holding on strongly to his teachings, people are busy spreading hate," she said.

Also commenting on BJP government's National Register of Citizens (NRC), she said, "People in Assam are frightened and are living in fear."