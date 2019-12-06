Home Nation

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh on two-day visit, holds meeting with state leaders

This is Priyanka Gandhi's first visit to UP after a new team headed by state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was given the responsibility.

Published: 06th December 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport to attend a two-day function in Lucknow Friday Dec. 6 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to review the party's preparations after a new team was appointed for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The Congress general secretary arrived at the Chowdhury Charan Singh Airport in the morning and was welcomed by senior party leaders.

She also on Friday held a series of meetings to chalk out the strategy for the launching agitational programmes and making the December 14 'Bharat Bachao rally' in New Delhi a successful.

The Congress general secretary, who arrived here on Friday morning on a two-day visit, was busy holding meetings with different committees, frontal organisations, state office-bearers and workers all through the day, party spokesman Rajiv Tyagi said.

She took part in a meeting of the party's strategy and planning committee during which the plan for launching an agitation on problems relating to farmers, unemployment and crime against women was discussed.

Discussions were also held to formulate a plan for making the party's rally in New Delhi successful, Tyagi said.

The rally will be held at the New Delhi's Ramlila ground.

Priyanka also met office-bearers of the Youth Congress, party's minority cell and former MPs.

It was decided during the meetings that the Congress had to play the role of a constructive opposition to counter the government over issues related to public welfare.

Priyanka Gandhi Uttar Pradesh
