Home Nation

Doctors call for more international flights to Punjab to make it medical tourism hub

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, skilled manpower and government support to set up multi-speciality hospitals, Punjab was an ideal state to emerge as a medical tourism hub, said delegates.

Published: 06th December 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

SAS NAGAR (MOHALI): The second day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit – 2019 on Friday saw delegates call for more international flights to the state to harness its massive potential to emerge as a medical tourism hub.

With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, skilled manpower and government support to set up new multi-speciality hospitals, coupled with its vibrant hospitality sector, Punjab was an ideal state to emerge as a hub of medical tourism, pointed out delegates at the session on ‘Developing Punjab into a Hub
of International and Domestic Medical Tourism’.

The only thing the Punjab government needs to do is to press upon the Centre to bring more direct international flights to the state from CIS Nations such as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and to cater to NRI populations in USA, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand, the delegates stressed.

At the onset, Anurag Aggarwal, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, gave a detailed presentation highlighting the availability of world-class medical healthcare infrastructure, skilled manpower and the roadmap of the Punjab government for futuristic endeavours in the health sector.

He noted that the 100-bed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital established in Sangrur in collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, had treated 7000 patients in just two years and registered 12,000 patients in five years.

A new Medicity for medical eco-system over a projected area of 350 acres would be coming up by next year adjoining Chandigarh, he said, adding that prominent healthcare players were setting up their healthcare establishments in it.

Dr KK Talwar said that Punjab was already witnessing medical tourism from Central Asian nations, US, UK-based NRIs and from adjoining states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This, he said, was due to the strong presence of a healthcare delivery ecosystem, with over 2173 multi-specialty and super-speciality hospitals equipped with advanced treatment facilities for
eye-surgery, cardiology, IVF, hip & knee replacement, dental surgery, gall bladder removal etc.

This ecosystem is complemented by a strong presence of academia spanning the ecosystem, from medical colleges to nursing colleges, pharmacy colleges & research institutions, thus providing the necessary human capital, he added.

Senior doctors from hospitals in Mumbai, Kerala, New Delhi, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Mohali and Ludhiana attended the session.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PPIS Medical tourism in Punjab
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp