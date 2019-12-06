Home Nation

Government seeks apology from Congress MPs for behaviour towards Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha

Irani was speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Unnao rape issue when she was interrupted by two Congress MPs who apparently got up from their seats and rushed towards the treasury benches.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday sought an apology from two Lok Sabha members of the Congress for their "threatening position" towards Union Minister Smriti Irani, when she was speaking on the Unnao rape issue in the House.

The Union Minister expressed shock over the Congress MPs' behaviour. "Is it my fault that I am a woman MP of BJP and spoke in the House," she told reporters in the Parliament Complex.

"This is the most condemnable behaviour. They came in threatening position. when she was speaking. She is a lady member of the house. It is most uncalled and they should apologise," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the House when it assembled after lunch break.

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, told Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ask his party MPs to come to the House and seek an apology.

Ruling BJP members accused Congress MPs Dean Kuriakose and TN Prathapan of charging towards Irani when she was speaking in the House.

BJP's Sangeeta Singh Deo described it as a "black day in the temple of democracy."

Sangeeta said Irani did not make any derogatory and inflammatory remarks.

