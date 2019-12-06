Home Nation

High alert in MP after duo steals INSAS rifles, ammunition from Army camp in Panchmarhi

The two men introduced themselves as army officers to those deployed on sentry duty at one of the gates leading to the Military musical band training facility at around 2.30 am.

Published: 06th December 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A high-security alert has been sounded across Madhya Pradesh after two unidentified men posing as army officers decamped with two INSAS rifles and 20 rounds live cartridges from the Army Education Corps (Centre) prime facility in hilly Panchmarhi town of Hoshangabad district early on Friday.

The incident took place despite intensified security across the country owing to the 27th anniversary of the Ayodhya demolition on Friday.

The two men wearing black tracksuits and black caps introduced themselves as army officers to those deployed on sentry duty at one of the gates leading to the Military musical band training facility at around 2.30 am.

The duo speaking in Punjabi informed the jawans that they have come to conduct a surprise inspection. Once the jawans left the gate depositing their arms, the duo decamped with both INSAS rifles and the live rounds.

Primary investigations by police revealed that the duo had hired a Taxi from the Pipariya railway station (around 55 km from the hill tourist hotspot Panchmarhi) at around 12.15 am and then returned in the same Taxi to Pipariya railway station at around 4 am, just a short while before Hazrat Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Shridham Express train left for Jabalpur (around 150 km from Pipariya) after a two minute halt at Pipariya junction in Hoshangabad district.

Hoshangabad district police  have detained the taxi driver identified as Mangal, a resident of Pipariya town only. They have also seized his vehicle seized for further probe.

Confirming the episode, the Hoshangabad district police superintendent ML Chhari said, “The two men posing as army officers duped the Cariappa company jawans on sentry duty and decamped with two INSAS rifles and 20 live rounds. They hired the taxi at around midnight from Pipariya and returned at around 4 am by the same taxi at Pipariya railway station. Entire matter is being investigated and an alert has been sounded. The railway police are also informed about the incident.”

According to sources privy to ongoing police investigations, the Army Education Corps (Centre) has already instituted an internal probe into the entire episode, while the Hoshangabad police is in the process of registering a case of theft u/s 380 of IPC on the Army’s complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp