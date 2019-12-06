Hyderabad encounter: Shashi Tharoor cautions against extra-judicial killings 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid questions being raised on circumstances surrounding the encounter deaths on Friday of the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of the veterinarian in Hyderabad, Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor said extrajudicial killings are not acceptable.

Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws. https://t.co/BOMOjCYrb1 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 6, 2019

"Agree in principle. We need to know more, for instance if the criminals were armed, the police may have been justified in opening fire preemptively. Until details emerge we should not rush to condemn. But extra-judicial killings are otherwise unacceptable in a society of laws," he tweeted.

HYDERABAD ENCOUNTER: CLICK HERE TO READ ALL REACTIONS

Rekha Sharma, National Commission for Women chief, said she was happy that the perpetrators were dead, but justice should have been done through proper legal channels.