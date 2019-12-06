Home Nation

In touch with Pakistan on unhindered consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: India

India had asserted that it will keep trying for full implementation of the verdict by the International Court of Justice in his case.

Published: 06th December 2019 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said it has asked for "immediate, effective and unhindered" consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav from Pakistan and was in touch with the neighbouring country through diplomatic channels on the matter.

After Pakistan had said in September that second consular access to Jadhav would not be granted, India had asserted that it will keep trying for full implementation of the verdict by the International Court of Justice in his case.

"On Kulbhushan Jadhav, we are in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels. Would not like to disclose what is the nature of discussion on this matter at a public forum," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said when asked about any development on second consular access to Jadhav.

"We have requested immediate, effective and unhindered consular access from Pakistan in light of the ICJ judgement and we will see where it goes. But, yes there is some communication that is going on between India and Pakistan on this issue," he said.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

Weeks later, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and to challenge the death sentence.

In its verdict in the case on July 17, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to undertake an "effective" review of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and asked it to grant consular access to him without further delay.

Charge d' Affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia met Jadhav on September 2 after Pakistan granted consular access to the retired Indian Navy officer following a directive from the ICJ.

After the meeting, the MEA had said Jadhav appeared to be under "extreme pressure" to parrot a false narrative to bolster Pakistan's untenable claims in his case.

Asked about Mumbai terror attacks trial in Pakistan, Kumar said, "We all know who the perpetrators of the attack were. We all know who the mastermind is. We are also aware that the mastermind of this attack is roaming freely, he is enjoying Pakistan's hospitality."

"We are also aware about the link this attack had to the elements within the Pakistani establishment. There is a certain responsibility they have, they have an international obligation to take action. You are also aware that we have shared all the evidence with them. Now it is the responsibility of Pakistan to take action," he said.

Pakistan has shied away from in the past from taking action citing different excuses which of course is not working internationally and among the global community there is a feeling that Pakistan is not serious in taking action against those who are involved in the Mumbai terror attacks, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kulbhushan Jadhav
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp