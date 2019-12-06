India provides Lines of Credit for drinking water, solar to Guinea

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India has signed agreements for providing over $190 million in Lines of Credit for strengthening the drinking water and electricity supply and for solar projects in the West African nation of Guinea.

The two countries signed the agreements for providing Lines of Credit for $170 million for strengthening drinking water supply of Grand Conakry, and $20.22 million for two solar projects, and also for supply of electricity and drinking water for seven public universities and solar project for electrification and refrigeration in 200 health centres.

The agreements were inked during the meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his visiting counterpart from Guinea Mamadi Toure on Thursday.

The discussions between the two sides covered all aspects of bilateral relations including development partnership, capacity building and trade and commerce.

Both the ministers underscored the need to further expand and deepen bilateral engagement to realise the true potential, particularly in new areas, such as defence, an MEA statement said.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction about the regular high level political exchanges including the successful visits of President Ram Nath Kovind to Guinea in August 2019 and Prime Minister of Guinea Ibrahima Kassory Fofan to India in March 2019.

During Kovind's visit to Guinea in August, the two sides had inked three MoUs, including cooperation in the field of medicine and homoeopathy, renewable energy, and for participation in the e-VidyaBharati and e-AarogyaBharat (e-VBAB) Network Project.

India has been focusing on boosting ties with the economically burgeoning West Africa region, comprising 15 members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) grouping.

West African region has emerged as an important partner for India, both as export market and for import. India's trade with West African countries jumped from $13.5 billion to $21.6 billion during 2008-09 to 2017-18.