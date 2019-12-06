Home Nation

India trying to set up computerised intellectual property rights office on US model

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the government has brought a lot of 'sanity' to the working of eight areas of IPR, be it patent, copyright or trademark.

Published: 06th December 2019 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government said in Rajya Sabha on Friday said it is trying to set up a fully computerised intellectual property rights (IPR) office in the country which is similar to the US model where everything is done online.

Responding during Question Hour, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the government has brought a lot of "sanity" to the working of eight areas of IPR, be it patent, copyright or trademark.

"All of these are synergised into one office now. We are in the process of computerising every process so that people don't have to go to any IPR office whatsover," he said.

In the whole of the US, there is one IPR office and everybody works online, he said, and added, "I am trying to develop that module here."

With smartphones proliferating all over India, the government wants to ensure rural artesans and craftsmen engage directly online through video conferencing and get advise on patent-related issues free of cost, he said.

The government has already reduced charges significantly for start-ups, artesans and women entreprenuers, he added.

On protection of traditional knowledge under India's IPR policy, Goyal said it is not only related to traditional medicine but also traditional cultural expression.

An initial study has been conducted to get a feel of what a road map on this issue should be, he said, and added that the government is now in the process of working out a much more detailed analysis and prepare a roadmap forward.

On government's efforts to protect traditional knowlege, the minister said 3.6 lakh formulations which were part of traditional knowledge have now been made available to 13 patent offices across the world.

"Due to which, we were able to save about 236 cases which otherwise would have got patented somewhere else.

They were able to deny the patent in different geographies because of our effort to make the world aware that India has lot of traditional knowledge," he added.

The minister also assured the BJD member that the government will consider protecting "traditional culture" in the IPR policy.

The government is very committed that rural India is engaged with the world when it comes to the country's traditional knowledge and culture, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Intellectual property Piyush Goyal Patents
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp