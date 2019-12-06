Home Nation

Inter-state fight over THDC shares: SC asks UP to pay Rs 30 lakh to Uttarkhand as cost

Uttarakhand in 2012 had filed a lawsuit in the top court against Uttar Pradesh seeking a declaration that 25 per cent shareholding in the THDC.

Published: 06th December 2019 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay a cost of Rs 30 lakh within four weeks to the Uttarakhand administration which is fighting a legal battle with the former over shareholding in the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC).

Uttarakhand in 2012 had filed a lawsuit in the top court against Uttar Pradesh seeking a declaration that 25 per cent shareholding in the THDC, which was earlier granted to UP, now be given to it following the bifurcation of UP in 2000.

The hill state has further sought a declaration that it is the rightful owner of the said shareholding and hence, a decree of the injunction (stay) on the allocation of THDC shares be granted in its favour.

The top court, on December 16, 2013, decided to proceed with the hearing ex-parte on the lawsuit of Uttarakhand as the UP government's counsel or representative could not appear.

However, later UP government swung into action and moved the plea in the top court seeking recall of the earlier order, which was vehemently opposed by Uttarakhand administration.

The hill state claimed that it has "incurred a total expenditure of Rs 57,48,791. As legal costs towards payment of counsel's fee towards 11 hearings."

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat, said: "This court is of the opinion that though the state of UP was tardy and could not ensure timely appearance, yet, when the concerned officials were made aware of the pendency of the present suit and order dated December 16, 2013, prompt steps were taken."

The court recalled its order and said, "having regard to the entirety of circumstances, the Interlocutory Application is allowed subject to the State of UP paying costs quantified at Rs 30,00,000 to the plaintiff/State of Uttarakhand, within four weeks from today".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Tehri Hydro Development Corporation
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp