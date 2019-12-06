Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Cycling expedition to wipe out malnutrition

Cyclists hit the road in Dhamtari to create awareness on malnourishment and to ensure nutrition for mothers and children. Led by collector Rajat Bansal, the expedition — covering a distance of 55 km from Gangrel Dam (Ravishanker Reservoir) to Jabarra — spread awareness among the villagers on the state’s ambitious nutrition programme. Besides instilling insight into health-related issues, the locals were also apprised about the youth festival and upcoming national tribal festival in Raipur.

Conference on steel, power technology organised

The fourth international conference on advances in steel, power and construction technology was held at OP Jindal University Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. A two-day programme was organised jointly by the Association for Iron and Steel Technology (USA), The Minerals and Materials Society, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and Sinosteel and Anhui University of Technology China. The event explored the new horizon of innovations and opportunities, the challenges faced even as the initiatives taken by the governments were also highlighted. Deliberations were held among senior scientists, researchers and authors. Awareness about the latest products, technology and services was also created. A workshop on energy audit and energy management was held.

47th IPS National Conference held

The 47th Indian Prosthodontic Society’s national conference was held at Raipur recently. The conference saw extensive sessions on diverse fields of practice in prosthodontics, occlusion, dental implant prosthetics, research methodology, interdisciplinary approach, geriatric dentistry and complications in prosthodontics. Dr Neeraj K Chandraker, organising scientific chairman, citing the occasion as a success said that the conference included 12 international and 78 national keynote and guest speakers, two satellite symposiums and panel discussions.

Gems and jewellery park to come up in Raipur

The fourth largest gems and jewellery park will be built in Raipur. The park will come up in Pandri. “It will have the nation’s fourth largest Gems and Jewellery Park, after Mumbai, Kolkata and Surat,” CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

It will be built on 10 lakh sq ft area and will have a 10-storey well-equipped building with around 2,000 shops and adequate security arrangements. The officials of the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd will visit Kolkata and Mumbai to study the Gems and Jewellery Park ahead

of executing the plan in Raipur. “It will be the focus area as Raipur has the potential for growth and offer value addition in this sector,” the CM said.