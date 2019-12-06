Home Nation

Raipur Diary

Cyclists hit the road in Dhamtari to create awareness on malnourishment and to ensure nutrition for mothers and children.

Published: 06th December 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Cycling expedition to wipe out malnutrition
Cyclists hit the road in Dhamtari to create awareness on malnourishment and to ensure nutrition for mothers and children. Led by collector Rajat Bansal, the expedition — covering a distance of 55 km from Gangrel Dam (Ravishanker Reservoir) to Jabarra — spread awareness among the villagers on the state’s ambitious nutrition programme. Besides instilling insight into health-related issues, the locals were also apprised about the youth festival and upcoming national tribal festival in Raipur. 

Conference on steel, power technology organised
The fourth international conference on advances in steel, power and construction technology was held at OP Jindal University Raigarh in Chhattisgarh. A two-day programme was organised jointly by the Association for Iron and Steel Technology (USA), The Minerals and Materials Society, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd and Sinosteel and Anhui University of Technology China. The event explored the new horizon of innovations and opportunities, the challenges faced even as the initiatives taken by the governments were also highlighted. Deliberations were held among senior scientists, researchers and authors. Awareness about the latest products, technology and services was also created. A workshop on energy audit and energy management was held. 

47th IPS National Conference held
The 47th Indian Prosthodontic Society’s national conference was held at Raipur recently. The conference saw extensive sessions on diverse fields of practice in prosthodontics, occlusion, dental implant prosthetics, research methodology, interdisciplinary approach, geriatric dentistry and complications in prosthodontics. Dr Neeraj K Chandraker, organising scientific chairman, citing the occasion as a success said that the conference included 12 international and 78 national keynote and guest speakers, two satellite symposiums and panel discussions. 

Gems and jewellery park to come up in Raipur
The fourth largest gems and jewellery park will be built in Raipur. The park will come up in Pandri. “It will have the nation’s fourth largest Gems and Jewellery Park, after Mumbai, Kolkata and Surat,” CM Bhupesh Baghel said. 

It will be built on 10 lakh sq ft area and will have a 10-storey well-equipped building with around 2,000 shops and adequate security arrangements. The officials of the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation Ltd will visit Kolkata and Mumbai to study the Gems and Jewellery Park ahead 
of executing the plan in Raipur. “It will be the focus area as Raipur has the potential for growth and offer value addition in this sector,” the CM said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp