Ram temple being built when Sita set ablaze: Congress walks out over Unnao incident from LS

By Online Desk

Congress MPs on Friday staged a walkout from Lok Sabha in protest against Unnao incident where the rape survivor was set ablaze on Thursday morning by five men who had raped her. The woman reportedly had to run for almost a kilometre crying for help.

Raising the incident in the House, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said: "The Unnao victim has 95% burns, what is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand, Sita Maiya is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened?"

"A law needs to be constituted through which such (crimes against women) cases are heard directly in Supreme Court," Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant suggested. He said currently, the procedure starts from lower courts, the process goes on and on.

He appealed to the Speaker to set up a committee to discuss this.

An aggressive Smriti Irani slammed the Congress MPs saying they should not politicise rape incidents by giving communal colours.

"Women safety and respect should not be given communal colour. A member used Telengana and Unnao incidents but selectively forgot Malda. Rape has been used as political weapon in the West Bengal. Whatever happened in Telegana and Unnao are shameful and accused should be hanged, but these incidents should not be used for doing politics."