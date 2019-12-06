Home Nation

Ram temple being built when Sita set ablaze: Congress walks out over Unnao incident from LS

Whatever happened in Telegana and Unnao are shameful and accused should be hanged, but these incidents should not be used for doing politics, minister Smriti Irani said.

Published: 06th December 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha in protest against Unnao incident..

Congress MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha in protest against Unnao incident. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Online Desk

Congress MPs on Friday staged a walkout from Lok Sabha in protest against Unnao incident where the rape survivor was set ablaze on Thursday morning by five men who had raped her. The woman reportedly had to run for almost a kilometre crying for help. 

Raising the incident in the House, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said: "The Unnao victim has 95% burns, what is going on in the country? On one hand there is a Lord Ram temple being built and on the other hand, Sita Maiya is being set ablaze. How are criminals feeling so emboldened?" 

"A law needs to be constituted through which such (crimes against women) cases are heard directly in Supreme Court," Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant suggested. He said currently, the procedure starts from lower courts, the process goes on and on.

He appealed to the Speaker to set up a committee to discuss this.

An aggressive Smriti Irani slammed the Congress MPs saying they should not politicise rape incidents by giving communal colours.

"Women safety and respect should not be given communal colour. A member used Telengana and Unnao incidents but selectively forgot Malda. Rape has been used as political weapon in the West Bengal. Whatever happened in Telegana and Unnao are shameful and accused should be hanged, but these incidents should not be used for doing politics." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao rape Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary Smiri Irani
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp