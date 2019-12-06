Sudan blast victims: MPs seek ex gratia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: MPs across party lines on Thursday urged the government to ensure that the bodies of the 18 Indians killed in the Sudan factory blast is brought back at the earliest. They also demanded adequate compensation for the the families of the victims.

DMK’s T R Baalu, BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy and M Selvaraj of the CPI raised the issue during the Zero House in the Lok Sabha. As most of the victims were sole bread earners, the government should ensure adequate compensation to the families, they said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted: “The Embassy is in constant touch with the factory management...We are working with the Sudanese authorities to facilitate the identification of the deceased at the earliest.”