UP woman shot in face after she stops dancing at wedding

By Agencies

CHITRAKOOT: In a shocking incident, a case of a woman being shot in the face after she stopped dancing at a wedding has come to light. Two persons who fired the shots have been arrested on Friday

The bizarre incident, which took place in Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh, has been caught on a video where the young woman, who was part of a dancing group, is seen on the stage with a co-performer.

In the one-minute long clip, a man in an inebriated condition is heard saying, "Goli chal jayegi (shots will be fired)," as soon as the woman stops dancing.

"Sudhir bhaiya, aap goli chala hi do (Brother, you should fire the gun)," another man is heard saying and the woman is suddenly shot from behind, which takes everybody by surprise. The bullet hits her face.

The groom's paternal uncle Ram Pratap filed a first information report against an unknown man.

The dancer, Hina, sustained a bullet injury in her jaw and two others sustained pellet injuries during firing at the function held to celebrate the wedding of the daughter of village head Suhir Singh Patel on November 30, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said.

Hina was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger, he said.

Those who fired the shots were identified as Sudhir Singh and Phool Singh and were arrested on Friday, he added.

It may be recalled that in a similar incident in 2016, a 25-year-old dancer was killed in celebratory firing during a wedding in Bathinda in Punjab.

Kulwinder Kaur, who was pregnant, was shot in the stomach while performing on stage. She had died on the spot.