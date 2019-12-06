Home Nation

'We are not criminals', says former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah

Besides Farooq Abdullah, his son  Omar and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, as well other senior politicians of the Valley, are under detention since August.

Published: 06th December 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Union Minister Farooq Abdullah, who has been in detention since the revocation of the Constitution's Article 370, protested the treatment of Kashmir's politicians, saying they were "not criminals".

In his reply to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's letter, the National Conference leader wrote: "Thank you for the letter dated 21st October 2019 which has been delivered to me today by the magistrate who looks after me while I am in sub jail... it is most unfortunate that they are not unable to deliver my post in time. I am sure that this is not the way to treat a senior Member of Parliament and leader of a political party... we are not criminals."

ALSO READ: When will Mehbooba Mufti, Abdullahs be released? Govt refuses to answer

The letter was sent from his Gupkar Road residence which has been converted to a sub-jail.

Besides Abdullah, his son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, as well other senior politicians of the Valley, are under detention since August.

Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday criticised the detention of the Kashmiri leaders after he was released from jail.

