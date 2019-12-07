91 commissioned in Indian Army at Bihar's Gaya OTA passing out parade

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: After completing their training course, a total of 91 cadets were commissioned ceremoniously as officers in the Indian Army during the 16th passing out parade at Bihar's Gaya on Saturday.

As per official statement, four cadets among 91 were from Bhutan army while five cadets were from Assam rifles.

Lt General Ngo Minh Tien, who is deputy chief of the Vietnam People's Army, was the chief guest-cum-reviewing officer of the passing out parade while LT general PC Thimma, PVSM, VSm general officer commanding in chief, Army training command, was the chief host.

Lt General Tien arrived at the venue in a ceremonial horse-drawn carriage and welcomed by PC Thimmaya.

He also gave away various shields and yards to the gentlemen cadets, who had performed well during the training schedules.

Wing cadet captain Shivam Singh was awarded "Sword of honour" and the gold medal, whereas the silver medal went to wing cadet Shubham Shahi and the bronze medal to wing cadet Quartermaster Kamat Abhishek Gopalakrishna.

Later, encouraging the cadets, Tien motivated them to make their nation proud by rendering brave and selfless service imbibing the virtues of military ethos.

The OTA in Gaya is the country's third pre-commissioning military academy, set up in 2011, apart from Dehradun and Chennai.

At present, Gaya OTA has a capacity of imparting training to 350 cadets.

Maj. Ramaswamy Parameshawar, a notable alumnus of this OTA, was conferred the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Many of its other alumni have been conferred various military awards including Mahavir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra.