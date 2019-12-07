Home Nation

91 commissioned in Indian Army at Bihar's Gaya OTA passing out parade

As per official statement, four cadets among 91 were from Bhutan army while five cadets were from Assam rifles.

Published: 07th December 2019 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

The OTA in Gaya is the country's third pre-commissioning military academy, set up in 2011, apart from Dehradun and Chennai.

The OTA in Gaya is the country's third pre-commissioning military academy, set up in 2011, apart from Dehradun and Chennai. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: After completing their training course, a total of 91 cadets were commissioned ceremoniously as officers in the Indian Army during the 16th passing out parade at Bihar's Gaya on Saturday.

As per official statement, four cadets among 91 were from Bhutan army while five cadets were from Assam rifles.

Lt General  Ngo Minh Tien, who is deputy chief of the Vietnam People's Army, was the chief guest-cum-reviewing officer of the passing out parade while LT general PC Thimma, PVSM, VSm general officer commanding in chief, Army training command, was the chief host.

Lt General Tien arrived at the venue in a ceremonial horse-drawn carriage and welcomed by PC Thimmaya.

He also gave away various shields and yards to the gentlemen cadets, who had performed well during the training schedules.

Wing cadet captain Shivam Singh was awarded "Sword of honour" and the gold medal, whereas the silver medal went to wing cadet Shubham Shahi and the bronze medal to wing cadet Quartermaster Kamat Abhishek Gopalakrishna.

Later, encouraging the cadets, Tien motivated them to make their nation proud by rendering brave and selfless service imbibing the virtues of military ethos.

The OTA in Gaya is the country's third pre-commissioning military academy, set up in 2011, apart from Dehradun and Chennai.

At present, Gaya OTA has a capacity of imparting training to 350 cadets.

Maj. Ramaswamy Parameshawar, a notable alumnus of this OTA, was conferred the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

Many of its other alumni have been conferred various military awards including Mahavir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Army Bihar OTA Gaya OTA
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp