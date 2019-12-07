Ayodhya remains calm, peaceful on 27the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a break from its 26-year old tradition of marking December 6 as 'Yaum-e-Gham' (day of sorrow) and 'Shaurya Diwas' (bravery day) by the Muslims and Hindus communities respectively, both communities kept it a low key affair amid tight security arrangements on Friday.

While Muslims did not hold the programme at Haji Mehboob's house but across the mosques of Ayodhya, Hindus, led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) kept it a low key affair and observed the day by lighting diyas at muths and temples, Ram Karyashala and Karsewakpuram.

Haji Mehboob is one of the main litigants of Ayodhya case and has joined the AIMPLB call to file a review petition against Supreme Court’s November 9 verdict. While All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had left it to the individuals in the community to mark the day as per their wish, senior priest of Hanumangarhi temple Raju Das said that post SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute, now December 6 should be marked as the 'Day of Amity'.

Speaking on the occasion, VHP regional head, Sharad Sharma said that in consonance with the apex court order on Ayodhya dispute, which was seen as the victory of truth, Ayodhya has moved on.

“Now our aim is to maintain peace and communal harmony in the temple town. So we are following the diktats of our seers and priests who have asked us to light earthen lamps across the temples and muths to spread the message of love and amity in Ayodhya,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, life went on as normal in different parts of the temple town since morning. Schools were open and morning walkers took to the streets as usual. Shops and businesses establishments opened at their usual time.

Milk shops, eateries and other businesses in the city were normal throughout the day. Police personnel were present in every nook and corner of the town to keep an eye on the public and ongoing activities to prevent any law and order situation.

The security arrangement in the city was similar to that put in place ahead of the Supreme Court's November 9 verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, said Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari.

The entire district was divided into four zones, 10 sectors and 14 sub-sectors from a security perspective. The SSP said that 305 'troublemakers' were identified and action was being initiated against them. Besides, nine QRT were also deployed at sensitive pockets of the town.