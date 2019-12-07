Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Bhopal Airport to get its third aerobridge

The Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal is set for the installation of the third aerobridge, which will be functional by the end of this month. The third aerobridge will be installed at the airport after a gap of almost five years as the existing two aerobridges were installed at the airport in 2014. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has already floated tenders for the fourth aerobridge to be installed at Raja Bhoj Airport. The third aerobridge was imported at a cost of around C8 crore. The need for yet another aerobridge was felt after the number of flights and passenger footfalls at the airport increased manifold this year.

MP sports minister turns rock climber

Aiming to promote rock climbing, the Madhya Pradesh sports minister Jitu Patwari scaled a 40-ft wall at the Barkatullah University (BU) in Bhopal on Wednesday. He also appealed to Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju and sports ministers of other states to popularise the sport, particularly as sports climbing is included in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Stunning the gathering, Patwari — wearing a harness —barely took a minute to reach the top of the 40-feet tall wall. The minister also announced that the Barkatullah University will soon be converted into a unique sports venue, where higher-level events will be organised. Patwari also gave a new slogan, ‘Chadhega Madhya Pradesh, Badhega Madhya Pradesh’.

Minister shakes a leg at family function

A video showing Madhya Pradesh women and child development minister Imarti Devi dancing at a function went viral recently. In the video, the minister, dressed in a saree, is seen dancing with another woman. The minister is seen dancing on the song “Mujhko Rana Ji maaf karna, galti mare se ho gayee” from the film Karan Arjun, while some men shower currency notes on them. State Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, when asked about the video said, “What’s wrong if a minister is dancing at some function... isn’t she a human.”

Gond artist’s artwork displayed at UN

Gond artwork from Madhya Pradesh has been selected among the 25 artworks to highlight the menace of climate change. The artwork by Gond artist Dilip Shyam is on display at the pavilion of the UN Climate change conference or COP25 being held in Spain. The painting depicts deforestation and its impact. Officials from the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum in Bhopal guided Shyam through the process. His artworks have already been displayed globally in the past. Shyam is the nephew of one of the best known Gond artists Jangan Singh Shyam. Gonds are primarily storytellers of their folklores and lifestyle.

