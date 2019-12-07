Home Nation

Businessman who faked own murder to waive loans, arrested along with two others

The police have arrested all three main accused directly involved in the planning, preparation and execution of the plot.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police have solved the mystery behind a businessman who plotted his own 'fake' murder to get Rs 1 crore loan waiver and avail his life insurance claim.

The man, Anoop Singh, was arrested along with two others by the police for being directly involved in the planning, preparation and execution of the plot. 

Further, the role of the other family members, including Singh's father, is being examined to ascertain the involvement in the plot, as well as his false statements to the police.

SHO Police Station Harike received information on December 5 that a burnt dead body was lying on the edge of Harike–Patti road.

A Chevrolet car was found parked next to the body, with the door of the driver’s side of the car left open.

On examination of the body, it was concluded that it had been charred from burning after pouring oil on the victim’s body. Further, the stomach and abdominal organs of the victim had split out of the body.

The Aadhar card, PAN card, ATM card and some photos were recovered from the scene, lying near the dead body, which led to its possible identification as that of a man named Anoop Singh.

Singh’s father who was then informed about the incident identified the dead body.

The body was thereafter sent to the local Civil Hospital for conducting the post mortem.

An official said that during a thorough investigation of the case, it was revealed that the body was that of a homeless man named Babba.

Karandeep Singh, Anoop's brother, confessed to the authorities that Anoop and Karan, their domestic help, had taken Babba with them to the scene where they stabbed him and burnt his body.

Karandeep also revealed that he followed them to the scene in another car to assist their escape.

All of them have now been arrested and a case has been registered under sections 302, 201, 182, 420, 120B of IPC.

