Citizenship Bill: Assam braces for twin bandhs on December 9

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has called for an 11-hour 'Northeast bandh' on December 10 against the Bill. 

Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) members participate in a torchlight rally to protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati Thursday Dec. 5 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam braces for two back-to-back bandhs called by students’ bodies against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

The All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) has called for a 48-hour bandh beginning on December 9 at 5 am demanding the withdrawal of the Bill and granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Moran and five other communities of the state.

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has called for an 11-hour “Northeast bandh” on December 10 against the Bill. 

On that day, its members will stage a demonstration outside the Raj Bhawan in each state of the region. The AMSU threatened that it would intensify its agitation if the twin demands were not acceded to by the Centre.

“Granting ST status to six communities of Assam was a pre-poll promise of the government. We demand that the matter is raised and necessary action taken during the ongoing winter session of Parliament,” the AMSU said in a statement.

The NESO said it would not accept the Centre’s move to grant Indian citizenship to the non-Muslim immigrants who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The NESO has exempted Nagaland from the purview of the bandh in view of the ongoing Hornbill Festival in Kohima.
 

