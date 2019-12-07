Home Nation

Citizenship Bill: People from all walks of life join protests in Assam

After various civil society organisations and political parties, now students, senior citizens, retired bureaucrats, celebrities, intellectuals etc are joining the statewide protests.

Published: 07th December 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Citizenship Bill

The bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to “persecuted” Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who migrated till December 31, 2014. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: There is no letup in the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in Assam.

From staging a nude protest to writing slogans with blood, the protestors are taking different measures to ventilate their ire against the controversial Bill which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to “persecuted” immigrants belonging to six non-Muslim communities who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014. 

After various civil society organisations and political parties, now students, senior citizens, retired bureaucrats, celebrities, intellectuals etc are joining the statewide protests.

On Friday, the students of prestigious Cotton University launched a movement against the Bill.

The varsity’s general secretary Hirak Jyoti Bora said a war against the BJP had been declared by the students.

“As they (BJP) have the numbers in Parliament, we are sure they are going to table the Bill there but they must remember our protests will continue and it will be more intensified if the Bill is passed,” Bora said at a rally which the university students organised. Students from various colleges took part in it to register their protest.

Sharing the dais there, popular singer Zubeen Garg said he had no doubt the Bill would harm Assamese culture among others. 

“If it so warrants, we’ll move the Supreme Court,” he asserted. 

Amidst the protests, two MLAs of ruling BJP carried pro-Citizenship Bill posters to the state Assembly on the last day of winter session.

The duo – Numol Momin and Mrinal Saikia – defended the Centre’s move saying India is the natural home for the Hindus and the Sikhs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Bill
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp