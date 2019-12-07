Home Nation

Ensure police is responsive, sensitive and responsible to women: Centre tells states

The Bureau of Police Research and Development is also undertaking courses on sensitivity in investigation of crime against women.

Published: 07th December 2019 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

women police

Image of police personnel used for representational purpose (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the nationwide outrage over the brutal gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, the Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to ensure police is “easily accessible” and “more responsive and sensitive in handling complaints on crimes against women”.  

In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla asked them to take all possible steps for security of women, saying it was the government’s top priority.

“Safety of women and girls is a high priority for the government. While the government has taken steps to strengthen legislative provisions to deal with such offences in a stringent manner, for effective deterrence, it is imperative that the police is easily accessible and is able to deal with any complaint on crime against women in a timely and pro-active manner,” stated the letter dated December 5.   

The Home Ministry also directed states and UTs to set up independent forensic units saying “forensic evidence is critical to the delivery of justice.”

The Bureau of Police Research and Development is also undertaking courses on sensitivity in investigation of crime against women.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
police Crimes against women Women safety
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp