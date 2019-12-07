Ensure police is responsive, sensitive and responsible to women: Centre tells states

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the nationwide outrage over the brutal gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, the Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to ensure police is “easily accessible” and “more responsive and sensitive in handling complaints on crimes against women”.

In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla asked them to take all possible steps for security of women, saying it was the government’s top priority.

“Safety of women and girls is a high priority for the government. While the government has taken steps to strengthen legislative provisions to deal with such offences in a stringent manner, for effective deterrence, it is imperative that the police is easily accessible and is able to deal with any complaint on crime against women in a timely and pro-active manner,” stated the letter dated December 5.

The Home Ministry also directed states and UTs to set up independent forensic units saying “forensic evidence is critical to the delivery of justice.”

The Bureau of Police Research and Development is also undertaking courses on sensitivity in investigation of crime against women.