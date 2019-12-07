Home Nation

Funding, expense gap in central universities rising

Teachers of these universities say the figures substantiate what they have been suspecting for long.

Published: 07th December 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Mondays police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. | (Photo | Arun Kumar/EPS)

JNU received Rs 337 crore in 2014-15 and spent as much. (File | EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Budgetary support to central universities has increased by just 16% in last five years while the expenditure by these institutions has grown by over 42% in the same period, putting the universities under tremendous financial stress, government figures reveal.

The HRD Ministry, in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, said while Rs 6,608 crore was allocated to central universities in 2018-19, their expenditure was Rs 8,057 crore, a shortfall of nearly 21%. In 2014-15, the gap between allocation by the Centre and expenditure was less than 1%.

In case of Jawaharlal Nehru University — which has been a hub of protests against quality higher education becoming increasingly unaffordable — the gap between funding and expenditure has become nearly 24% now from virtually nil in 2014-15, the figures show. JNU received Rs 337 crore in 2014-15 and spent as much. In 2018-19, against central funding of Rs 371 crore, it spend Rs 457 crore.

The Parliament reply said expenditure by the universities includes internal revenue generation and unspent balances from the previous years. But given that the expenditure is higher than funds, it seems the universities are resorting to measures like cutting on fresh recruitment and opening high-paying courses to meet the gap.

Officials in the ministry and the University Grants Commission —through which funds are routed to 41 central universities — conceded that most universities are struggling to generate at least 20% of the required budget. “We are asking the universities to generate revenues either by introducing vocational courses or managing their finances better,” admitted a senior official.

Teachers of these universities say the figures substantiate what they have been suspecting for long. “There has been a calculated, conscious attempt to gradually starve government funded institutions so that they eventually collapse and can be opened for privatisation,” said Rudrashish Chakraborty of English department of K M College, DU. Sonajharia Minz of JNU said proper utilisation of funds was also lacking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
central universities higher education sector HRD Ministry JNU
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp