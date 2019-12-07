Home Nation

Haryana man rapes minor daughter, poisons her to conceal crime

The accused, a factory worker, had a strained relationship with his wife and the couple had been living separately at Rohtak for the past six months.

Published: 07th December 2019 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police has arrested a man who allegedly raped his daughter and killed her by administering rat poison in a bid to conceal his crime, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested on Friday from Indore, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Gorakhpal told reporters in Rohtak.

The accused, a factory worker, had a strained relationship with his wife and the couple had been living separately at Rohtak for the past six months.

The couple had four children, including the nine-year-old daughter.

Children used to sleep with their father at his house in the night and he used to drop them at the residence where his wife lived before going to work in the morning, the DSP said.

On the night intervening November 27 and 28, the accused allegedly raped his daughter and then threatened her with dire consequences.

Fearing that she would reveal the incident to her mother, he hatched a plan to eliminate her, the DSP said.

"He brought rat poison from the market and mixed it with flour and gave it to her daughter on December 2. Her condition worsened on December 3 and she died in a hospital. Her father absconded on the same day. Later, her mother lodged a complaint and a case was registered," he said.

The victim's father, a native of Bihar, initially fled to Panipat, he then went to Delhi before going to Indore from where he was apprehended and brought back.

At Rohtak, he was produced before a court on Saturday, which remanded him in two-days police custody.

Earlier, a case was registered against him under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) and the Protection of Children Under Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Minor Rape Rohtak Rape Rape Crimes Against Children
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp