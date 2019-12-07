In a first, UNICEF in Chhattisgarh seeks support of students' unions to promote children’s right

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In an innovative initiative, the United Nations Agency UNICEF in Chhattisgarh has reached out to the members of the students' unions and youth wings of various political parties to encourage the realisation of children’s rights.

Further deepening the ways for collaborations to protect and provide comprehensive participatory process on safeguarding children rights, the UNICEF has expanded the possibilities through seeking the support of students’ union to take up the well-being of women and children in their respective constituencies.

“It is important to nurture future political leadership to ensure children continue to access their right to a safe, protected and enabling the environment. This initiative by UNICEF aims to mobilise the champions of children across the state,” said Chief of Field Office (UNICEF) Job Zachariah.

A leader with an understanding of a child's rights and an active advocate for children’s rights is needed in every village, town and city, added Zachariah.

Purnchandra Padhi, state president of Youth Congress, Vijay Sharma of Akhil Bhartiya Yuva Morcha, Bhavesh Shukla of National Students Union of India, Aadi Sheshu regional organising secretary of ABVP and others pledged their support in upholding the rights of children in Chhattisgarh. They exhorted their cares to work together to realise children rights.

The UNICEF held an extensive session with the students’ union leaders and members in Chhattisgarh capital focusing on critical roles that they can play as messengers to further act as mobilisers to ensure children reach out to their fullest potential.

It is believed that the initiative with youth wings and students’ unions will pave way for a stronger cadre of child rights advocates at all levels. The UNICEF will work towards strengthening the capacities of members with an aim to build a child-friendly state and to avoid infringing on their rights.