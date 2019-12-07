Maharashtra government likely to stop pension for MISA prisoners

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a spree to review and revoke decisions made by the previous Devendra Fadnavis government, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under Uddhav Thackeray might stop the pension being given to the MISA prisoners imprisoned during the emergency.

Congress minister in the Thackeray cabinet, Dr Nitin Raut had raised the demand. It was even discussed at a recent cabinet meet and a decision in accordance is likely to be made soon, he said here today.

Thackeray government has already revoked 34 major decisions made by Fadnavis government and is reviewing major infrastructure projects.

“The scheme to award pension for prisoners under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during emergency in late 1970s is aimed at providing benefits to members of a particular organization and in that sense it is grave misuse of government funds. Hence it needs to be immediately stopped,” Dr Raut had said in his letter written to the Chief Minister.

Similar schemes were started in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh also and they were criticized by many including a section of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Many of the MISA prisoners including several socialist leaders had refused to accept the pension, saying the fight against the Emergency was not meant for any material gains.

According to the decision made by Devendra Fadnavis government in June 2018, a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 was announced for those who were imprisoned and Rs 5,000 per month for the spouse of the persons who died during Emergency. Around Rs 25 crore was set aside for the scheme where at least 2,000 applications were being expected.

Earlier this week, the MVA government had scrapped stamp duty waiver of over Rs 1.5 crore granted to the Research for Resurgence Foundation, an NGO linked to the RSS.