Home Nation

Minors gang-rape 15-year-old girl in UP's Bulandshahr, four arrested

The incident happened four days ago and the accused were the victim's relatives who also got the crime video uploaded on social media.

Published: 07th December 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

BULANDSHSHAR: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly held hostage and gang-raped by three minors in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident happened four days ago and the accused were the victim's relatives who also got the crime video uploaded on social media.

According to the police, the 15-year-old girl had gone to the field to fetch some vegetables when the minors held her hostage and gang-raped her in the Pahasu area of the district.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) S. K. Singh told IANS that the police have arrested three minors in this connection.

He said the fourth accused who had posted the video on the internet was also arrested.

The arrests were made within two hours after the uncle of the rape victim registered a case with the police on Friday evening, said the police.

The SSP said that the incident happened on December 3, but the girl kept silent for three days. She revealed the ordeal only after her video went viral on the social media.

The incident was reported hours after the Unnao rape case victim died in the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bulandshahr Bulandshahr crime Bulandshahr gang rape UP gang rape UP crime
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp