Minors gang-rape 15-year-old girl in UP's Bulandshahr, four arrested

By IANS

BULANDSHSHAR: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly held hostage and gang-raped by three minors in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident happened four days ago and the accused were the victim's relatives who also got the crime video uploaded on social media.

According to the police, the 15-year-old girl had gone to the field to fetch some vegetables when the minors held her hostage and gang-raped her in the Pahasu area of the district.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) S. K. Singh told IANS that the police have arrested three minors in this connection.

He said the fourth accused who had posted the video on the internet was also arrested.

The arrests were made within two hours after the uncle of the rape victim registered a case with the police on Friday evening, said the police.

The SSP said that the incident happened on December 3, but the girl kept silent for three days. She revealed the ordeal only after her video went viral on the social media.

The incident was reported hours after the Unnao rape case victim died in the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.