Protest in Unnao rape victim's village as BJP ministers, MP meet her family

A number of protestors including some local Congress leaders sustained injuries as police used force to disperse the crowd which gathered outside the residence of the victim.

Published: 07th December 2019 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Policemen stand near an ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the rape victim who succumbed to severe burns in Delhi hospital arrived at her native village in Unnao district Saturday Dec.7 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UNNAO: Protests were held on Saturday evening as UP ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun along with local BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj reached the village of the Unnao gangrape victim and met her family.

A number of protestors including some local Congress leaders sustained injuries as police used force to disperse the crowd which gathered outside the residence of the victim, shouted 'Vaapas Jaao, Vapaas Jaao' (Go Back) and raised slogans against the state government and Sakshi Maharaj.

The sloganeering continued for 15 minutes.

Police used force to drive away the protesters after which the two ministers and the MP were taken to the victim's home, villagers said.

The 23-year-old rape victim who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 per cent burns after being set afire by the accused died following a cardiac arrest at 11.40 pm on Friday.

"The state government is standing with the aggrieved family. Criminals have been arrested."

"Today we have come to offer condolences to the aggrieved family members. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did his best to save the life of this daughter, and she was airlifted to Delhi, and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Controlling death is not in our hands (maut humlogo ke bas ki nahin hai)," Swami Prasad Maurya said.

He also reiterated that the guilty persons will not be spared.

"A criminal is a criminal. If anyone tries to save the guilty persons, he too will be dealt strictly by the law," said Maurya, who is the UP Labour minister.

Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamala Rani Varun also accompanied Maurya.

Sakshi Maharaj, when confronted by reporters and angry people, said, "Stringent action will be initiated against the guilty persons. No one will be spared. An effort was made to tarnish the name of Unnao, and we will not allow this to happen."

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, police lathi-charged Congress workers who staged a protest against the government in Hazratganj outside the headquarters of UP BJP.

UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was allegedly dragged on the road by the policemen, while other protesters resisted.

TAGS
Swami Prasad Maurya Kamal Rani Varun Sakshi Maharaj BJP Congress Unnao Rape Survivor Death Unnao Rape Crimes Against Women
