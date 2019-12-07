Students of IIT-Kharagpur receive over 1000 job offers in five days

Home Nation

By PTI

KOLKATA: Students of IIT-Kharagpur have received over 1000 job offers in the first five days of the ongoing placements as a total of 144 companies visited the campus of the institute during the period, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

This year, students of the institute bagged 41 international offers with Japanese companies leading the recruitment drive, followed by US firms.

"This has been the fastest 1000 offers till date," the statement said. Students got job offers from companies in the software, hardware, consulting, core engineering, banking and finance sectors, it said.

Five Japanese companies, four US multinationals and one major player of Taiwan offered international opportunities to the students.

Compared to last year, the number of international offers grew exponentially this year, the statement said.

Of the overseas opportunities, five Japanese companies made 28 offers, 4 offers in the US by Microsoft, one each from Uber and Honeywell and 9 from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd, it said.

The first phase of the placements will continue till December 11 and the next phase will resume from first week of January.

