Home Nation

Three girls reported missing in Muzaffarnagar

Angry over the failure of the administration to locate the minor, women from the village, including the girl's mother, protested outside the police station.

Published: 07th December 2019 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Missing

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Three girls have been reported missing to police by their parents in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh in the past three weeks, according to police.

The parents of a 14-year-old girl, missing since Nov 14, have alleged that their daughter has been abducted by youth in Kahikhedi village in Purkazi area, they said.

Police have booked the youth and officials are trying to locate the girl.

Angry over the failure of the administration to locate the minor, women from the village, including the girl's mother, protested outside the police station in Purkazi on Friday.

The mother threatened to set herself on fire if her daughter is not traced.

In Civil Lines area of Muzaffarnagar city, a girl had gone to college on December 4 and has not returned home since then, police said.

Police have registered a case against a man, who too has been missing since, in connection with the case.

Police said Rs 75,000 has been withdrawn from the bank account of the girl.

In Behta Sadat village of the district, police on Friday booked a man for abducting a girl.

According to SHO Vijay Bahadur Singh, police registered a case of abduction following a complaint by her parents.

Meanwhile, police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly raping a girl promising to marry her in Ramlila Tila area.

Police said the girl on Friday filed a complaint, alleging that the man had promised to marry her but refused to do so after sexually exploiting her.

A police official said the case is being investigated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffarnagar missing girls Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp