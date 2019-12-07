Home Nation

Unnao rape: UP government promises Rs 25 lakh, house for family of victim

Earlier, launching a scathing attack on the state government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that the accused's family was connected to the BJP and was being given patronage.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

The Unnao rape victim was beaten, stabbed and burnt and was left to die.

The Unnao rape victim died at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi late on Friday night. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Even as the UP government announced financial relief of Rs 25 lakh and a house to the bereaved family of the Unnao rape victim who died at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi late on Friday night, the opposition attacked the Yogi regime over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

While the Congress scored a political point by holding a day-long agitation in the state capital Lucknow, party general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was the first to reach out to the victim’s family in Unnao. She was closely followed by Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj along with Yogi government ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Rani Varun who also met the bereaved family, assured them of
the strictest punishment to all the five accused and promised them Rs 25 lakh and a house.

In Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sat on a dharna in front of Lok Bhawan—the Chief Minister’s office in protest against the Unnao incident and BSP chief Mayawati met Governor Anandiben Patel seeking directions to the Yogi Adityanath government to take measures to ensure the safety and security of women in the state.

Speaking to the media after meeting the family of the victim, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj flanked by UP cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya said the state government was standing firmly beside the bereaved family. “We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring strictest punishment to those who set the victim ablaze. It is an unfortunate incident and I have been vocal about it in Parliament also. The perpetrators will not be let off at any cost. We will do everything to ensure justice to the family as Unnao’s name has been maligned across the nation,” said Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj adding that anyone who tried to protect the culprits would also be dealt with an iron fist.

Earlier, launching a scathing attack on the state government over the law and order situation, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed that the accused's family was connected to the BJP and was being given patronage. After meeting the family of the deceased rape victim, she said that the accused had physically assaulted the woman's father and had been threatening her uncle and even a 10-year-old girl in the family for over a year. The Congress leader said that women were very insecure in Uttar Pradesh under the present dispensation which had failed in maintaining law and order.

Meanwhile, former CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called it a "black day" and slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh while sitting on a dharna on Saturday.

"The incident has pained us all deeply, even the doctors couldn't save the girl. Samajwadi Party will observe this day as Black Day and protest against the death of the rape victim tomorrow (Sunday). This is not the first of its kind incident in this government. The Yogi Aditynath government is solely responsible
for the death of the victim. The women of the state are unsafe till the time the CM, Home Secretary and DGP are sitting on their posts. The accused in this case are related to the ruling BJP," Yadav said.

BSP chief Mayawati met the UP Governor saying she was a woman and that she could understand the pain of other women as the UP government didn’t look very concerned. “I requested the governor to fulfil her constitutional obligations to stop such incidents of crimes against women and urged her to take time-bound
action if the state is not doing so,” said the former UP CM.

The post-mortem report of the 30-year-old woman confirmed that she had suffered 90 per cent burns and died of cardiac arrest at the Safdarjung Hospital at 11:40 pm on Friday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao rape Crimes against women
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp