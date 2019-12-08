Home Nation

8-year old girl's body recovered from sack in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The deceased's grandfather suspected that the girl, who was missing since Friday night, might have been killed after being raped.

Published: 08th December 2019 05:09 PM

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: The police has found the body of an eight-year-old girl stuffed in a sack from a litchi orchard in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said.

"The police recovered an eight-year-old girl's body stuffed in a sack on Saturday morning. The deceased's legs and throat were tied with a rope," Ahiyapur police station SHO Vikas Rai said.

The exact cause of her death will be known after post-mortem examination, the SHO said.

The matter is being investigated from all possible angles, Rai said.

