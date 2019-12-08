Home Nation

Bihar CM announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for Anaj Mandi fire victims

Nitish Kumar said that the state labour department has been directed to pay Rs 1 lakh and another Rs 1 lakh would be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Published: 08th December 2019 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Family members of the Delhi fire deceased wailing at LNJP Hospital.

Family members of the Delhi fire deceased wailing at LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Expressing grief over the death of 43 people in Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire on Sunday morning, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of all victims hailing from Bihar.

READ HERE | Police arrest owner, manager of Anaj Mandi building where blaze claimed 43 lives

Nitish Kumar said that the state labour department has been directed to pay Rs 1 lakh and another Rs 1 lakh would be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He also directed the resident commissioner of Bihar in New Delhi and other senior officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

An official release quoting the CM stated that his prayers are with the families of the victims. Meanwhile, official sources said that majority of those who died in the fire belonged Saharas, Katihar, Purnia, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur districts of Bihar. They were working in the mandi for a long time and got caught in the flames during sleep.

Meanwhile, Samastipur LJP MP Price Raj, visited the spot and took stock of situation. He blamed the Delhi government for making poor arrangements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anaj Mandi Anaj Mandi fire Rani Jhansi Road fire delhi fire Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp