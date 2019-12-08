Bihar CM announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for Anaj Mandi fire victims

By Express News Service

PATNA: Expressing grief over the death of 43 people in Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire on Sunday morning, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of all victims hailing from Bihar.

READ HERE | Police arrest owner, manager of Anaj Mandi building where blaze claimed 43 lives

Nitish Kumar said that the state labour department has been directed to pay Rs 1 lakh and another Rs 1 lakh would be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He also directed the resident commissioner of Bihar in New Delhi and other senior officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

An official release quoting the CM stated that his prayers are with the families of the victims. Meanwhile, official sources said that majority of those who died in the fire belonged Saharas, Katihar, Purnia, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur districts of Bihar. They were working in the mandi for a long time and got caught in the flames during sleep.

Meanwhile, Samastipur LJP MP Price Raj, visited the spot and took stock of situation. He blamed the Delhi government for making poor arrangements.