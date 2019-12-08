Home Nation

Gujarat: Wife helped 3 people rape 12-year-old daughter over a year, man tells cops

The victim has told cops that her father used to be fed something due to which he would pass out, after which the accused would rape her.

Published: 08th December 2019 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHAVNAGAR: Three persons were arrested in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district for allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly over a year, while the victim's mother, who abetted the crime, is absconding, said police on Sunday.

The incident took place in Bhutiya village in Palitana taluka and an FIR was lodged on Saturday, an official said, adding that the victim was 12 years old.

"The victim's father filed a case alleging three men repeatedly raped his daughter over a year and that his wife had abetted the crime. The victim has told us that her father used to be fed something due to which he would pass out, after which the accused would rape her," he said.

He identified the arrested three as Shanti Dhandhukiya (46), Babubhai Sartanpara (43) and Chandresh Sartanpara (32).

Comments(1)

  • Suppressed common MAN
    she's a woman people will ignore her mistakes
    17 hours ago reply
