Home Nation

India, China stand shoulder-to-shoulder to combat terror: Indian Army

The exercise aims to enrich both the contingents from each other's experience in counter-terrorism operations.

Published: 08th December 2019 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

India China flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Exercise Hand-in-Hand -- joint training military exercise between India and China that commenced on Saturday -- will send a strong signal to the world that both countries have an understanding of the emerging threat of terrorism and stand shoulder to shoulder to tackle the menace, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

"Exercise Hand-in-Hand will send a strong signal to the world that both India and China well understand emerging threat of terrorism and stand shoulder to shoulder in countering this menace plaguing the world," the Army said in a statement.

The exercise aims to enrich both the contingents from each other's experience in counter-terrorism operations.

"Besides counter-terrorism operations, discussions on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations will also be conducted as part of the exercise," the Army said.

The joint military exercise is underway at Umroi in Meghalaya. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India China Military Exercise India China relations Indian Army
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp