Maharashtra man rapes 7-year-old neighbour, gets thrashed

The 27-year-old lured the girl under the pretext of playing with her and showing cartoons on television in his house and raped her.

Published: 08th December 2019 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 11:40 PM

POCSO

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NASHIK: A seven-year-old girl was raped on Sunday allegedly by her 27-year-old neighbour in Nashik in Maharashtra, police said.

The accused, identified as Kailas Kokani, was beaten up by angry locals in Ambad locality and handed over to police, an official said.

Kokani lured the girl under the pretext of playing with her and showing cartoons on television in his house. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her in afternoon.

The family of the girl shifted to Mahalaxmi Nagar area in Ambad only recently, the official added.

"When the girl's mother started looking for her, she knocked on Kokani's door to ask him whether he knew about her whereabouts. However, he didn't open the door. His neighbours then forced him open the door and found the girl inside," he said.

Local people then thrashed Kokani and handed him over to Ambad police who are registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Comments

