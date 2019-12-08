Home Nation

MHA seeks detailed report on Delhi factory fire

Sources said that the MHA asked the Delhi Police to submit details of the incident and the action taken thereafter, as well as the flouting of norms.

Published: 08th December 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Family members of the victims of a fire that at a factory in in Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road in the morning hours of Sunday in New Delhi.

Family members of the victims of a fire that at a factory in in Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road in the morning hours of Sunday in New Delhi. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report on the tragic fire that claimed the lives of 43 people and injured over a dozen on early Sunday. The fire engulfed a bag manufacturing factory in crowded grain market in west Delhi's Rani Jhansi area due to short circuit.

It is learnt that the report has been sought both from Delhi Police and the state government.

The authorities concerned have been asked to submit a "detailed report" on the fire incident which is dubbed as the second biggest tragedy in the national capital after Uphaar Cinema fire in 1997, that killed 59 people and injured over 100 more.

The move comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet called the incident a tragic loss of precious lives and instructed concerned authorities to provide all help.

"Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with the families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on an urgent basis," Shah had tweeted after the fire incident.

At least 43 people, most of them reportedly children in the age group of 14 to 20, were killed and over a dozen others injured in the fire that broke out in the bag manufacturing unit around 5 a.m. due to short circuit.

The people who died in the fire are labourers from Bihar and other neighbouring states and they were sleeping in the factory when the fire broke out. So far, more than 63 people have been rescued and shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital and Lady Harding Hospital.

