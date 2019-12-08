Home Nation

Rajasthan Minister Vishvendra Singh demands ban on 'Panipat' over distortion of history

Singh alleged that the movie, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, portrays Bharatpur king Maharaja Surajmal in an unseemly manner.

Published: 08th December 2019 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor in 'Panipat'.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor in 'Panipat'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Sunday demanded a ban on the screening of Ashutosh Gowariker's "Panipat" in North India to avoid a law and order situation, following protest against the film in Bharatpur.

Singh alleged that the movie, featuring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, portrays Bharatpur king Maharaja Surajmal in an unseemly manner.

"It is unfortunate that the legendary Jat ruler, Maharajah Surajmal has been depicted in an unseemly light and historical facts have been distorted in the film, "Panipat".

"In light of the vociferous protest by the Jat community in Haryana, Rajasthan and other regions of North India, I believe that the film should be banned to avoid a law and order situation," Singh posted on Twitter.

Opposition leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also condemned the portrayal of Maharaja Surajmal in the film, which released on Friday.

ALSO READ: Hundreds in Rajasthan protest over 'wrong facts' in 'Panipat'

"The mistaken portrayal of the self-respecting, loyal and large-hearted emperor Maharaja Surajmal in the film 'Panipat' by the filmmaker is condemnable," she tweeted.

The movie is based on the third battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha empire and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761.

Arjun plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, commander of the Maratha army and the movie allegedly shows Bharatpur king Maharaja Surajmal as a greedy emperor, who wanted to conquer the Red Fort of Agra and denied help to Maratha army during the Panipat battle.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal wrote on the microblogging site, "I request CBFC, Prakash Javdekar, Prasoon Joshi to look into the matter of 'Panipat' movie to avoid protest, law and order problem.

No film or art can misreport history." 

Jat leader Nem Singh Faujdaar on Saturday burnt an effigy of Gowariker at the Surajmal Square in Bharatpur amid the presence of hundreds of people who raised slogans against the director .

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panipat Panipat controversy Boycott panipat Vishvendra Singh
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp