Sonia Gandhi condoles loss of lives in Delhi fire incident, urges authorities to provide all assistance

Gandhi expressed "deep shock and dismay" at the horrendous fire accident in a factory in Anaj Mandi area that has claimed several innocent lives.

Published: 08th December 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed her deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the fire at a factory here and urged authorities of the central and state governments to provide all assistance to victims and their kin.

"Expressing her deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of over four dozen deceased in the tragic accident, Gandhi hoped that maximum lives will be saved and those injured are treated expeditiously," a party statement said.

ALSO READ | 43 killed as massive fire breaks out in factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi

She urged authorities of central and state governments to provide every assistance to victims and their families.

Gandhi also asked Congress leaders and workers to assist the authorities in every manner possible.

The massive fire in the factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning left at least 43 labourers dead and many others injured, police said.

TAGS
Sonia gandhi delhi fire
