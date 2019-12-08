Home Nation

Teen crushed by BEST bus, driver arrested for rash driving

The deceased Mohammad Khan was riding pillion on his brother's two-wheeler when the latter lost control of the vehicle and the brothers fell on the road.

Published: 08th December 2019 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 14-year-old boy died after being run over by a BEST bus in Wadala area of Mumbai, following which the civic-run transport undertaking's driver was arrested, an official said on Sunday.

Moin Peer Mohammad Khan was riding pillion on his brother Raees' two-wheeler on Saturday evening when the incident took place, a Wadala TT police station official said.

"Raees lost control over the two-wheeler and Moin fell on the road near Vidyalankar College. A BEST bus coming from behind crushed Moin under its wheels. We have arrested driver Nilesh Bodke," he informed.

Raees is critical and is undergoing treatment at a nearby civic hospital, he added.

Bodke was charged under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code and has been remanded in judicial custody till December 21, he added.

TAGS
BEST bus Mumbai bus accident
