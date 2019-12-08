Twin shockers in MP: Class XII student kills self after harassment by youths, school teacher gang-raped by four men

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: At a time, when there is nationwide outrage over the death of Unnao rape victim woman and horrific rape of the veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, two shocking cases of crime against women have been reported in Madhya Pradesh – which over the last few years has topped the country in rape cases.

Traumatized by regular sexual harassment by some youngsters, a 17-year-old Class XII student allegedly committed suicide in Damoh district, while a 19-year-old private school teacher was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Sidhi district.

Shockingly, the SP of Sidhi district RS Belwanshi did the unimaginable on Friday evening, as while narrating the shocking incident of gang rape with the teacher, he disclosed the identity of the gang rape survivor on camera before journalists – in violation of Supreme Court norms.

The first incident happened on Wednesday at a village under Damoh Dehat police station area in Damoh district, where a 17-year-old Class XII student allegedly committed suicide in a pond.

Two days later, her kin alleged that she was regularly troubled and harassed by some youngsters while on way to school, owing to which she was traumatized and ended life due to it.

According to Damoh district police superintendent Vivek Singh, the matter has presently been lodged under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) and further action will be taken after recording statements of the girls’ family.

“It’s a shocking episode since the girl possibly ended life due to harassment, but had the family timely reported to the police the trauma she was undergoing, she would have been saved,” said SP Damoh district Vivek Singh.

Importantly, the deceased girl’s kin remained silent over the issue for two days and alleged about her harassment by some youngsters on Friday only.

Meanwhile, in Sidhi district, four men, among them a man already accused in six to seven criminal cases, have been arrested for allegedly abducting and gang-raping a private school teacher.

The shocking incident happened in Rampur Naikin area on Thursday evening, when the 19-year-old private school teacher was returning home from school. She was abducted and taken to an agricultural plot, where she was raped one by one by the four men.

Lawyers attempt thrashing Disc Jockey accused of raping and killing minor

Local residents, including some lawyers, attempted to thrash in the court premises, a 28-year-old Disc Jockey (DJ) Ankit Vijayvargiya, who was arrested recently for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 4-year-old minor in Mhow town of Indore district.

The incident happened in the local court premises in Mhow town of Indore district on Saturday, while the accused was being taken out in police custody after being produced before the court following completion of the two days police remand period.

Alert cops, however, prevented him from the attack by the people present in the court, including some lawyers.