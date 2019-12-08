Home Nation

Unnao rape-murder victim laid to rest besides grandparents in ancestral village

Two ministers from CM Yogi Adityanath cabinet attend funeral, assure job to a kin, licence for a weapon, along with police protection to the family.

Published: 08th December 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Unnao victim last rites

Family members and relatives carry the mortal remains of Unnao rape victim for cremation under tight security at Unnao Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The family of the 30-year-old woman who died of 90 per cent burns after battling for 44 hours at Safdurjung Hospital in New Delhi on late Friday night, performed her last rites by burying her body besides the graves of her grandparents at their ancestral farm in village Hindu Khera, Unnao on Sunday.

The victim, in the wee hours of Thursday, was set ablaze by the men who were accused of raping her a year ago in December 2018. However, the kin of the victim had refused to carry out her last rites till CM Yogi Adityanath did not visit them to assure them on their demands. It was only after much persuasion of the senior-most government officials of the division and the arrival of two ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun, that the family agreed to perform the last rites.

It was the third visit paid by the two ministers to the victim’s village in 24 hours on Sunday. They reached out to her relatives ahead of her last rites following the directives of the CM who was away in Jhansi.

It took the officials, led by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram, around two hours to assuage the family and bringing it along to cremate the body. As per the divisional Commissioner, the family agreed for burial only after securing a promise of job to one of the members, licence for a weapon and an opportunity to meet the CM personally.

Meanwhile, both the ministers remained at the burial site amid tight security before paying tribute to the departed soul at her house.

Having promised to ensure speedy justice by taking the case to fast track court, the Uttar Pradesh government had already paid financial compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family on Saturday late evening. It also promised a pucca (brick) house to the victim’s family. The family has also been granted police protection against any similar attacks. The state has also promised to fulfil other demands made by the family.

The victim's father had earlier demanded that the five men responsible for his daughter's death should be "chased and gunned down" like the Hyderabad case, where four people accused of raping and murdering a 26-year-old veterinarian were shot by Telangana police.

The post mortem report of the Unnao rape-murder victim indicated that she died of extensive burn injuries. The victim suffered 90 per cent burns when five men dragged her outside the village, poured petrol on her and burnt her alive.

Earlier, the body of the victim reached her native village in Unnao around midnight on Saturday. The body was taken to Unnao from Safdurjung Hospital in New Delhi by an ambulance through Lucknow-Agara Expressway with a police escort.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao gangrape case Unnao victim Last Rites Uttar Pradesh Crime Hindu Khera village
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp