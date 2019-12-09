Home Nation

30 including pimps, customers arrested after 29 sex workers rescued from brothels in Kolkata

The raids were carried out in the southern and central part of Kolkata by the anti-human trafficking unit of the Kolkata police on Saturday night.

By IANS

KOLKATA: Thirty persons, including brothel managers, pimps and customers, were arrested after 29 sex workers were rescued by the Kolkata Police during simultaneous raids at two beauty parlours and two other premises in the city, an officer said on Monday.

The raids were carried out in the southern and central part of Kolkata by the anti-human trafficking unit of the city police on Saturday night, Joint Commissioner (crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

Eight persons, including the brothel manager, were arrested and seven sex workers were removed from a third floor flat on Prince Anwar Shah Road under Jadavpur police station.

Nine customers, 10 sex workers, one manager and two pimps were found during a raid and search at the Sweet & Shower Family Saloon and Spa on Bhagwan Mahavir Sarani under Bhawanipore police station.

A brothel was being operated from the spa.

During the third raid, two customers, the brothel owner and the manager were arrested from the first floor of a Rashbehari Avenue premises under Gariahat police station. Six sex workers were rescued.

The police also raided the Guys and Dolls Beauty Parlour, which was also being used as a brothel, in central Kolkata's Mirza Galib Street under New Market police station and arrested the brothel manager, two pimps and three customers. Six sex workers were rescued.

Cases under Section 120B (Criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act have been lodged against the accused in the respective police stations.

