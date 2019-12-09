Home Nation

Bombay HC upholds life imprisonment of gangster Arun Gawli in 2008 murder case

Gawli and 11 other accused were handed life imprisonment in August 2012 by the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court.

Published: 09th December 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday upheld the life imprisonment awarded to gangster Arun Gawli by a special court in the 2008 murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar here.

Gawli and 11 other accused were handed life imprisonment in August 2012 by the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court.

A division bench of Justices B P Dharmadhikari and Swapna Joshi upheld the sentence and conviction of Gawli and the other accused in the 11-year-old "contract killing" case.

According to the prosecution, Jamsandekar was murdered here at the behest of Gawli (64), a former Maharashtra MLA.

The Gawli gang was paid Rs 30 lakh for killing the Sena corporator over a land deal in suburban Mumbai, according to the charge sheet.

The contract for killing Jamsandekar was given by Sahebrao Bhintade and Bala Surve, who were reportedly the Sena corporator's rivals in the construction business and local politics, police had said.

Gawli, arrested on May 21, 2008, is currently lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arun Gawli Kamlakar Jamsandekar murder case Shiv Sena corporator murder
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp