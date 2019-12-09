Bombay HC upholds life imprisonment of gangster Arun Gawli in 2008 murder case

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday upheld the life imprisonment awarded to gangster Arun Gawli by a special court in the 2008 murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar here.

Gawli and 11 other accused were handed life imprisonment in August 2012 by the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court.

A division bench of Justices B P Dharmadhikari and Swapna Joshi upheld the sentence and conviction of Gawli and the other accused in the 11-year-old "contract killing" case.

According to the prosecution, Jamsandekar was murdered here at the behest of Gawli (64), a former Maharashtra MLA.

The Gawli gang was paid Rs 30 lakh for killing the Sena corporator over a land deal in suburban Mumbai, according to the charge sheet.

The contract for killing Jamsandekar was given by Sahebrao Bhintade and Bala Surve, who were reportedly the Sena corporator's rivals in the construction business and local politics, police had said.

Gawli, arrested on May 21, 2008, is currently lodged in the Nagpur Central Jail.