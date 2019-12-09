Citizenship Bill: Section 144 imposed in Assam's Sonitpur in wake of protests

Home Nation

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi with Assam Pradesh Congress Committee activists protest agaisnt the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati on Friday.

By ANI

SONITPUR: In the wake of protests in the state over The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Section 144, which prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area, has been imposed in Assam's Sonitpur district.

"Section 144 has been imposed in the district in the wake of protests over Citizenship Amendment Bill," said Sonitpur Superintendent of Police, Sanjeet Kumar Krishna.

The debate over the Bill is currently going on in the Lok Sabha.

Through this Bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

