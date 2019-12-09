Mamata Banerjee releases aid for Cyclone Bulbul affected

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A week after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Centre did not release any financial grant despite the Prime Minister’s promise of doing so after cyclone Bulbul, the state government decided to release Rs 1,300 crore as immediate relief to nearly 35 lakh affected farmers.

Mamata’s decision to release fund is being viewed as an attempt to discredit the BJP-led Centre which sent teams to review the aftermath of the cyclone that made landfall in Bengal earlier November.

After two central teams visited the Bulbul-hit areas, the state government had handed over its review report seeking Rs 23,811 crore to carry out rehabilitation in the affected areas. Last week in the State Assembly, the chief minister had said no fund was received despite PM Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah’s promises to help her to rebuild the cyclone-hit areas.

According to sources, the state government has decided to put on hold some development projects, like a bridge in Alipurduar, for a few months to arrange funds for the cyclone-affected people.

“The state government was initially finding it difficult to arrange for cash as the State Disaster Response Funds does not have the money required to extend relief to the affected farmers,’’ said a senior government official.

According to the government estimate, crops on around 15 lakh hectares were damaged. The fund that the government decided to release will help about 35 lakh farmers.