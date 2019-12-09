Home Nation

Dress code relief for Sikhs leads to demand for equality by competitive exam takers in Rajasthan

A dress code has been prescribed for men and women appearing in competitive exams by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

Published: 09th December 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A Rajasthan government order exempting Sikh candidates from a state-ordered dress code while taking competitive examinations and allowing them to wear their religious symbols has prompted other communities to raise similar demands. On Friday, while celebrating the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced the exemption. Following the decision, Hindu organisations have demanded that a ban on wearing mangalsutra, ring and other such symbols by women candidates in examination halls should also be also lifted as it’s a matter of faith and self-respect.

A dress code has been prescribed for men and women appearing in competitive exams by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission. RPSC member B L Jatavat said Sikhs had been exempted and the case related to other religious denominations will be governed as per the standing guidelines. Rajiv Swaroop, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, however, said Sikhs were exempted per a High Court order but no representation had been received from other communities. Muslim women candidates have also demanded that they should be allowed to keep hijabs and saris. Nishant Hussain, president of National Muslim Women Welfare Society and state convenor of Bhartiya Muslim Women Movement, said “Vermilion, bangles and mangalsutra are all associated with the beliefs of Hindu women and hijab or burkha with Muslims. They should also be allowed to sit for exams wearing these ornaments or clothing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sikh candidates Dress code competitive exam
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp