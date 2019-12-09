J&K's Rajouri gets important Draj Bridge for all-weather connectivity

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Shri Girish Chandra Murmu dedicated 72-metre-long Bridge to the Nation in Rajouri on Monday. The bridge over Draj nallah connects Draj Area with Tehsil Kotranka area under District Rajouri and is constructed to bear heavy load up to 70 tons.

Addressing the gathering, Murmu said “The Draj bridge is an important bridge for the military as well as for socio-economic development of the Rajouri District as a whole. This bridge will facilitate all-weather and speedy movement of Army troops as well as locals.”

The important bridge has been constructed by the 110 Road Construction Company of the 31 Task Force under Project Sampark of Border Roads Organisation (BRO). BRO is involved with more projects in the area to strengthen the road network.

Chief Engineer of Project Sampark Brig Y K Ahuja said the upgradation of the existing causeway with National Highway specifications was essential as it is on the important line of communication. He also appreciated the support extended by the local residents and civil administration in overcoming various challenges faced by the BRO during the construction of the bridge.

Lt Governor praised BRO for their dedication and nation-building through infrastructure development and war preparedness through the construction of roads, bridge and tunnels.

The BRO is playing an important role in the field of surface transport by connecting far-flung inaccessible remote areas along borders.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, 16 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harsha Gupta and Divisional Commissioner Jammu were also present during the occasion.